Robert Pattinson REVEALS terrifying paparazzi encounters from Twilight era continue to haunt him

In his latest interview, Robert Pattinson opened up about terrifying paparazzi encounters from his Twilight days. Here’s what he said.

Movie stars are no strangers to unpleasant paparazzi encounters in Robert Pattinson, it seems like they have scarred him for life. During a recent interview with British GQ, the actor opened up about being haunted by terrifying paparazzi encounters from his Twilight era. When Pattinson was starring in the Twilight films, he attracted a lot of attention because of his beloved character Edward Cullen, and naturally, that made him paparazzi’s favourite star. During his interview, the actor said sometimes the situation would go out of hand and he would ride in trunks of cars to avoid photographers.

And although things are not as intense anymore when it comes to his encounters with photographers, the actor asserted that he still takes extra measures, just in case. He revealed that even today, whenever he steps out, he covers himself up with “protective armour,” hoods and hats. Considering in his upcoming film, he will feature as one of the most popular DC superheroes, those hats and hoods might come in handy when the become the centre to attraction once again. Although, instead of a hood, he could just wear his batman mask.

Watch Robert Pattinson's look test as Batman below:

The much anticipated upcoming Batman film will feature Robert as a young Bruce Wayne who has just started his journey as the caped crusader. In addition to Pattinson, the film will also feature Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell. The film is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

