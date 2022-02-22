Robert Pattinson reveals THESE comics inspired his rendition of the Batman

Robert Pattinson is opening up about how he prepped for his role in the upcoming DC sure-to-blockbuster The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie stars Pattinson in the character of Bruce Wayne alongside Zoe Kravitz who essays the role of Catwoman. Fans are ecstatic with anticipation and are eagerly looking forward to the movie's release which is coming out on March 4.

In the previous Batman movies, the origin story would always be the starting point of the hero but in Matt Reeves' The Batman things are a little different as the story of the masked hero in the film will take off from the point where Wayne has had 2 years of vigilante experience and now is off to face the ruthless killer the Riddler. In his recent sit down with Entertainment Weekly, Pattinson revealed how he prepared for the mysterious role, "In the Christopher Nolan movies, it was kind of addressed in a pragmatic way and kind of explained pretty well," he then adds, "I was trying to find a different angle on it."

Pattinson disclosed that as his way to understand the character, he read the comic book Batman: Shaman and another batman rendition The Man Who Falls. The Twilight actor explains that the Batman: Shaman is a rather peculiar comic book, "It's almost a dream state the whole time," he went on and added, "I was like, 'Oh, that hasn't really been touched on.' There's a kind of mysticism to it." Pattinson also shared that the mysticism of this comic inspired how he moved in the Batsuit.

