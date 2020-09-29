Robert Pattinson reveals an unusual common thread between The Batman and Twilight

Robert Pattinson plays the Cape Crusader in Matt Reeves' The Batman. The actor now speaks about the connection between the DC movie project and his famous franchise Twilight.

Robert Pattinson has donned the cape to play the Batman. The international actor, who has impressed critics with his performance in The Devil All the Time, plays the Cape Crusader in Matt Reeves' version of the DC superhero. The actor-director duo released the trailer of the movie during the DC Fandome and the internet was divided over Pattinson as the Batman. While we wait to see if Pattinson passes the test, the actor compared Twilight and The Batman to reveal one thing in common between both the movies.

In an interview with Total Film magazine via Digital Spy, the actor confessed that the idea of messing things up excites him in an unusual way. "I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage," Pattinson said. The actor said that he was aware of the anticipation surrounding Twilight, also starring Kristen Stewart, and is familiar with the feeling that comes when you know that several people are going to watch your project.

"There's a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you're working on," he added. Speaking about The Batman, Pattinson reminded that the DC movie isn't an origin tale. Instead, fans will meet Batman during his initial days. "And for me, what's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self," the actor said.

The Batman is set to release in 2021. The movie experienced a couple of speed breakers in form of the COVID-19 crisis and Pattinon's reported Coronavirus diagnosis.

