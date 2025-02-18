Robert Pattinson Reveals Who He Borrowed His Mickey 17 Accent From: 'Kind of Did It...'

Robert Pattinson has just realized where he got his Mickey 17 accent from. In Bong Joon-Ho's upcoming sci-fi film, Pattinson stars as Mickey Barnes, a fellow who is a "disposable" laborer in a new human colony.

Pattinson's character volunteers for deadly missions with the understanding that whenever he dies, he will be replaced by a new clone. The movie tracks the misadventures of his 17th and 18th iterations, both of whom acquire peculiar but equally outrageous accents.

According to Variety, the Twilight actor spoke about which character his accent in the movie echoes during the Berlin Film Festival press conference. "I actually think I realized today what I was doing," Pattinson said as he began laughing.

Reflecting on his acting performance, it dawned upon Pattinson that one of his character’s voices in the movie subconsciously mimicks Steve Buscemi’s accent in the movie Fargo.

He explained, "We were doing an interview earlier and Bong said one of the thoughts he was having for 18 was Peter Stormare from ‘Fargo.’ And then I think how that went into my head was to do Steve Buscemi as 17."

Fargo is a 1996 dark comedy crime film starring Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Harve Presnell, and Peter Stormare. The native Fargo dialect, which originated from the Minnesota-North Dakota area, has its vowels close and long "o" sounds.

The Batman actor, though ignorant of the specific influence while on set, is now aware of how it informed his performance.

Pattinson added, "I kind of did it by accident, but I don’t think I realized that until today. I thought I was doing something else."

Robert Pattinson stars alongside Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette in Mickey 17, which arrives in theaters on March 7, 2025.