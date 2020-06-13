Robert Pattinson’s Tenet and Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 push back theatrical releases

Robert Pattinson starrer espionage thriller Tenet and Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 have pushed back their release date amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Read on to know more.

Christopher Nolan’s eagerly awaited Robert Pattinson starrer espionage thriller Tenet has pushed back its theatrical debut by two weeks. Putting an end to all the speculations about whether the film will stick to its mid-July release date amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The Warner Bros. film, which was originally scheduled to release on July 17, will now hit the movie theatres on July 31. According to variety, on the date that Tenet was initially expected release, theatres in America will re-release Inception, one of Nolan’s biggest hits, in honour of its 10th anniversary.

Even though it was about to release in July, details about the upcoming film have been kept under tight wraps. Very little is known about the thriller action film, other than it had to do with international espionage and also focuses on the time continuum. In addition to Pattinson, the film will also feature John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia, Himesh Patel and Elizabeth Debicki. Warner Bros. also postponed Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984.

It’s the second delay for WW84. The film was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on June 5. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the creators changed the release date to August 14. Now, the film will release on October 2, nearly four months after it was originally supposed to hit the theatres. The upcoming DC superhero film is the sequel of 2017’s Wonder Woman. Along with Gadot, the film’s star-studded cast list also includes Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

