Robert Pattinson’s Twilight performance made him lose a role in Scott Pilgrim Vs The World to Chris Evans

Avengers superhero Chris Evans is best known for his work as Captain America, but before starring in that movie he made a memorable appearance in the cult favourite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. But now, Edgar Wright, the director of the movie, opened up in an interview to Vanity Fair and revealed that Twilight actor Robert Pattinson also auditioned for the role of Lucas Lee and he had a much different take on the character.

Speaking to the American publication, Edgar said: “I remember it vividly.” “He did a much more intense read of it as well. Obviously, Robert is an incredible actor and someone who I’d love to work with now. But it was a very different take from what Chris did.”

“I remember we were asking him about Twilight, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. I just saw it. It’s okay, I guess. I don’t know,’” casting director Allison Jones added. “He was really good at an American accent,” Jones continued.

In case you missed it, a much-anticipated film starring Robert just dropped its first trailer. Apart from Rob, Netflix’s The Devil All The Time stars Tom Holland in the film alongside stars like Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, and Eliza Scanlen. Much-awaited The Devil All the Time is based in Knockemstiff, Ohio and circles around its neighbouring backwoods and sinister characters.

Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, The Devil All The Time follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There's Willard Russell, a tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can't save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonising death by cancer no matter how much sacrificial blood he pours on his 'prayer log'. There's Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers, who troll America's highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. The Devil All The Time is slated to release worldwide on Netflix on September 16, 2020.

