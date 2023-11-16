Robert Pattinson slept on this BIZARRE piece of furniture for about six months; find out why

In an interview with Architectural Digest, 37-year-old actor Robert Pattinson talked about his unique approach to home furnishings. He talked about how for six months he only had one piece of furniture - an inflatable boat and how he eventually designed his dream furniture.

A humble beginning with inflatable living

Pattinson talks about a time when his only piece of furniture was a versatile inflatable boat, serving as his couch, bed, and dining table for six months. Despite his love for the makeshift setup, he talked about the back problems it eventually caused. He said, "There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems.”

Robert Pattinson on designing the dream sofa

Now, Pattinson enjoys the luxury of a 9-foot-long sofa, a result of his imaginative sketches and clay models. Inspired by a desire for soft lines and playful interaction, he dedicated his downtime after filming The Batman to creating furniture that defied conventional norms. With the help of designer Nicole Gordon and architect Andrea Cadioli, Pattinson's vision came to life in an ultra-modern, U-shaped sofa with unique features like "floating" arms and embedded pink onyx drink trays. “I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way,” he explained. “They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect.”

Pattinson's creation has garnered admiration and is on display at JF Chen in Los Angeles, with six additional made-to-order pieces available for purchase. Encouraged by the positive reception, the actor-turned-designer is expanding his portfolio with plans for a matching table and chairs. Despite his success in the world of furniture, Pattinson opens up about his deep fear of humiliation in his movie career, revealing the challenges and uncertainties that come with working in Hollywood.

