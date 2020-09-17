Robert Pattinson SPOTTED with GF Suki Waterhouse; First time since testing positive for COVID 19

The Batman star Robert Pattinson was spotted in London with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse for the first time since he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

The Batman actor Robert Pattinson was recently photographed for the first time since his Coronavirus diagnosis and he seems to be recovering exceptionally well! The Tenet star was photographed with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse by Daily Mail. The photos of Robert and Suki were taken on Wednesday (September 16) at a park in London, England.

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Robert Pattinson was diagnosed with Coronavirus amidst reports that filming of The Batman shut down only two days after starting back up. According to Variety, production resumed on the film on September 1, and on Thursday (September 3), they received word that an anonymous member of the crew was diagnosed with COVID-19 and production was halted.

At the time of the shut down, Warner Bros. released the following statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” On September 4, Vanity Fair reported that Robert is actually the person who contracted the virus.

The Batman is currently scheduled to be out on October 1, 2021. It is unclear if the release date of the film will be pushed given Robert’s current condition.

