Robert Pattinson starrer Tenet to have an international release in August 2020?

After several delays and Warner Bros. declaring Tenet as indefinitely delayed, Steven Zeitchik from The Washington Post revealed in a tweet that the film might have an August release after all.

Warner Bros. company removed Christopher Nolan's next film, Tenet, from its release schedule on Monday. This anticipated change happened after a series of delays in the film's release due to American theatres' inability to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Steven Zeitchik, an entertainment writer for The Washington Post, tweeted that, while Warner Bros. no longer has an official date for Tenet, it is eying specific dates privately. According to Zeitchik, the studio is considering opening Tenet internationally on August 26th and in domestic theatres on Labor Day weekend. That backs up the theory that Tenet will open overseas before opening in North America, and the suggestion that the film wouldn't be able to open in August domestically.

The box office is looking at a 70 percent decline in revenue this year as a result of theatres closing due to the coronavirus pandemic and having to delay reopening due to new COVID-19 surges. Cinemark Theaters announced in June that it would put off opening until Friday, July 24th, in response to the delays of studio films like Tenet, as well as Mulan.

The latest working dates within Warner Bros for Tenet, I’m hearing, is Aug 26 overseas and Labor Day weekend in the U.S. — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) July 21, 2020

"Cinemark is pleased with the moviegoer response and key learnings from our initial five-theatre test-and-learn phase in the Dallas area, and we look forward to welcoming movie fans back into our auditoriums across the country to enjoy this year's newest films," said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi in a press release via Comicbook.com.

"Our multi-phased reopening plan was thoughtfully designed with multiple contingencies in place that enable us to efficiently adapt to today's ever-changing environment. We continue to pay close attention to the status of the virus, local mandates and availability of new content while prioritizing the health and safety of our guests, employees and communities," Mark Zoradi added.

Prior to this, Tenet was at the centre of the debate when Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan were reportedly conflicting over the film’s release date after several delays due to COVID 19.

