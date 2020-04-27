Robert Pattinson sweats it out during the lockdown to stay in shape for 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson is pulling out all odds in order to get in shape to play Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the 2021 film The Batman.

Robert Pattinson is gearing up to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the 2021 film The Batman. Taking up the charge after Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson is pulling out all odds to ace his role as the new Batman. Even though the Coronavirus outbreak has put the shooting of the film on halt, the actor is working on his physique to look like a Dark Knight on the screen. As several parts of the world remain under a lockdown, Robert Pattinson is making use of this time to beef up his body.

A source close to the actor told Hollywood Life that the 33-year-old actor has been making extra efforts for his fitness. "Rob is so ready to get back on The Batman set because he has gotten in the best shape of his life for it, but it has been difficult. It’s really something he has had to get used to, eating differently and remaining fit for the role and the suit. It is very demanding but this role can be a game-changer for Rob," the source said.

"He’s still training for several hours a day, he’s still working with coaches, he’s actually quite busy with work even though Batman has stopped filming. He’s still working with his trainer nearly every day, just on-line. It’s not easy, it’s taking a huge amount of discipline for Rob to stay shoot ready," the source said. "The hardest part is there’s no timeline, no one knows when they’ll be able to shoot again," he added.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is slated for October 1, 2021 release. While Robert Pattinson will be taking over the charge from Ben Affleck as the Batman, Zoë Kravitz will be sharpening her claws as the new Catwoman after Selina Kyle.

