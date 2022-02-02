Robert Pattinson TEASES his Bruce Wayne's origins in upcoming movie The Batman

The Batman's actor, Robert Pattinson, explains why his Bruce Wayne becomes the Dark Knight. The 35-year-old will play Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' next film The Batman.

This will be Batman's third incarnation since Christopher Nolan reimagined the character in Batman Begins in 2005, followed by The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. All three featured Christian Bale, who departed the role after the trilogy completed in 2012, and Argo director Ben Affleck was subsequently hired in the role for 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, resuming his role in the 2017 sequel Justice League. Affleck was set to direct and star in The Batman, but he dropped out due to a variety of reasons, with Pattinson joining in May 2019.

According to Screenrant, Pattinson spoke with Total Film about his first superhero role and what he thought of the character. Speaking on why his character Bruce Wayne finally becomes Batman, the actor discussed his character's anguish and how tragedy fuels him. In the end, Pattinson feels his Bruce Wayne resorts to vigilantism as "self-therapy." He said as per Screenrant, "He’s got this enormous trauma inside him, and he’s built this intricate, psychological mechanism to handle it. It’s like a really, really, really bad self-therapy, which has ended up with him being Batman at the end, as self-help."

However, several people were surprised by Pattinson's casting; nonetheless, he has shown to be a highly flexible actor, and casting against type may frequently work really well. If The Batman is a hit, it is logical to anticipate that it will result in a new Batman trilogy.

