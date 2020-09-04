Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID 19; The Batman filming halts just 2 days after resuming shoot

  1. Home
According to recent reports via Variety, it has just been revealed that Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, resulting in shut down of The Batman shooting.
Variety reports that Batman star Robert Pattinson has been diagnosed with Coronavirus amidst reports that filming of The Batman shut down only two days after starting back up. According to the publication, production resumed on the film on September 1, and on Thursday (September 3), they received word that an anonymous member of the crew was diagnosed with COVID-19 and production was halted.

 

At the time of the shut down, Warner Bros. released the following statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in  accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” Now, Vanity Fair has reported that Robert is actually the person who contracted the virus.

 

The Batman is currently scheduled to be out on October 1, 2021. It is unclear if the release date of the film will be pushed given Robert’s current condition. 

 

In the new movie, directed by Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, Batman is in his second year of vigilantism, and is trying to solve a series of gruesome serial killings. The case causes him to cross paths with Paul Dano’s The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle (before she becomes the criminal Catwoman), and the underworld figure Oswald Cobblepot, nicknamed The Penguin behind his back, played by Colin Farrell. 

 

