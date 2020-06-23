Robert Pattinson thought he had lost his chance of working with Christopher Nolan over a box of chocolates

Robert Pattinson said he met Christopher Nolan in the beginning of 2019 when he practically had nothing on his plate, and thought that he blew up their first meeting.

Like every other Christopher Nolan movie, his upcoming thriller flick Tenet is also largely under wraps. While fans and movie buffs are having a gala time trying to decipher it by the trailer, one thing is for sure that Nolan will take the audience by surprise. Just as clueless as you and I are, Robert Pattinson was also clueless when he first met Nolan to talk about a project. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pattinson revealed that in his first encounter with Nolan they spoke for as long as three hours but he had no idea what the filmmaker was up to.

The 'Batman' star said he met Nolan in the beginning of 2019 when he practically had nothing on his plate, "I was panicking about that when out of nowhere there was a call to say, 'Do you want to come back to LA?' (I) went to meet him, and we kind of talked for three hours, and I have no idea what I’m meeting for, what the subject is."

Pattinson added, "I was actually going back through his filmography to kind of try and predict what sort of genre he would go into next. And then, after hours of talking, he finally kind said in the last two minutes, 'So, I’ve been writing this thing and would you like to come back and read it?'" And while one would jump at the opportunity to work with Nolan, Pattinson was more concerned about a box of chocolates.

He revealed, "There was this pack of chocolates on the table. I had a massive blood sugar drop by the end of this conversation. I thought I was going to pass out because we’d been talking so much. I was trying to concentrate so much. Finally, I asked for one of the chocolates and he immediately ended the meeting. I was like, oh my god, I f----d it up."

Well, Robert Pattinson clearly didn't as he stars in a pivotal role and the film is now slated to release on 31 July as theatres open up in the US.

