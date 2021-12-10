From Robert Pattinson in Twilight to Kate Winslet in Titanic, here are 5 celebrities who regret their roles

"Can you tell me about your worst regrets?" This may be one of the more obvious questions a journalist might ask an actor, but the response is often quite informative. Many performers, for example, have expressed dissatisfaction with their roles as superheroes (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), young heartthrobs (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron), or continuing a long-running series (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe). Others have said that they chose a job based entirely on a director's filmography, only to be disappointed with the end consequences of their collaboration (Charlize Theron). However, we're all human, and we've all committed mistakes we're not proud of. Whether it's for work or for personal reasons, at least our regrets aren't put on large displays for everyone to see. Unfortunately for these actors, this is not the case.

Kate Winslet - Titanic

Titanic pushed Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to the top of the A-list. The infamous Blockbuster smashed records and was named the biggest movie of all time. So, why does she despise her performance in this renowned film? She claims that her performance lacked elegance and quality. As per Collider, she said, “Every single scene, I’m like, ‘Really, really? You did it like that? Oh my God.’ My American accent, I can’t listen to it. It’s awful.” Sounds to us like Winslet is a little too hard on herself.

Matt Damon - The Bourne Ultimatum

So, given that Matt Damon reprised his role as Jason Bourne for the fourth time in 2016, this one is a bit tough to grasp. Damon has said in interviews that there was one film in the Bourne series that he knew should not have been made. In 2011, Damon was very vocal about his hesitation in filming 2007's The Bourne Ultimatum, claiming that the script was unreadable. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “This is a career-ender. I mean, I could put this thing up on eBay, and it would be game over for that dude. It’s terrible. It’s really embarrassing. He [Tony Gilroy] was having a go, basically, and he took his money and left.

Robert Pattinson - Twilight

If you haven't heard about this, you've been living under a rock for the last several years. It was never really a secret that Robert Pattinson detested portraying the emotional vampire-boy Edward Cullen, and he made that very obvious. In fact, Twilight fans have comically highlighted footage in which Pattinson expresses his hatred for the film.

Andrew Garfield - The Amazing Spider-Man

When The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 4 had release dates, fans were stunned when actor Andrew Garfield pulled out of the trilogy as the eponymous web slinger. Garfield was said to have been sacked by Sony in 2015, but many believe he purposefully set himself up to be fired. However, it has been speculated that he will be back in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ryan Reynolds - Green Lantern

Is anybody surprised by this entry? Green Lantern was expected to be the picture that established a new DC series, but it turned out to be a colossal disappointment. Star Ryan Reynolds has found a new superhero home with Deadpool, but in retrospect, he understands why Green Lantern failed. At the very least, he departed the set with co-star Blake Lively's heart, which is a victory in and of itself!