Robert Pattinson wanted his Batman voice to be 'radically different': They told me to stop doing it

Robert Pattinson is opening up about one of the many bad ideas he came up with while filming his upcoming DC sure-to-be superhit The Batman. In a new sit down with Jimmy Kimmel in his talk show, via ET Canada, the Twilight actor shared that when he saw the final cut of the movie he was absolutely "terrified."

During his conversation, Pattinson revealed, "I was absolutely terrified. I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in such a long time." Then the show host brought up the essential question of how Pattinson figured out the iconic Batman voice. The actor explained that he wanted to shift the tale and do something “radically different” from his predecessors. The Tenet actor disclosed his take on the voice and shared, "Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite — I’m gonna go really whispery."

Pattinson went on and added, "And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it," he told the host that he was not the only Batman who tried such bizarre ideas, "I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that’s what Christian Bale did on ‘Batman Begins’ as well." The actor elaborated, "And if you listen to the first ‘Batman Begins’ teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago."

Pattinson then remarked that it's all about the feels, "You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way."

