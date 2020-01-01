Robert Pattinson wants to push the limits for Matt Reeves' The Batman; Read Details

Pattinson added that when he decided to play the DC superhero he knew instantly that he wants to push the boundaries, as the director of the film will also do the same.

The Twilight star Robert Pattinson will be essaying the role of Batman in the Matt Reeves directorial. The actor reportedly wants to push the limits when it comes to playing the Batman. As per the latest news reports, the Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has revealed that there is a lot of crazy and creative things an actor can do, when it comes to doing a film like The Batman. The actor Robert Pattinson who also featured in one of the Harry Potter films, added that when a film gets R-rated, the actors and the makers of the film get to push their limits in terms of creative aspects.

There is no holding back mentions the Twilight star. Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader is a visual that the fans and audience members have eagerly waited for to see. Pattinson added that when he decided to play the DC superhero he knew instantly that he wants to push the boundaries, as the director of the film will also do the same. While talking to the Empire magazine, Robert Pattinson also mentioned that, a R Rating will change the game for the film, as it gives the director and actor to explore the unexpected areas.

The film with Robert Pattinson in the lead is expected to feature many of Batman’s villains. Matt Reeves is directing and also has scripted the film. Matt is also present in the capacity of a co-produce along with Dylan Clark. Now, with so many statements coming in from the lead actor Robert Pattinson about the film, there is a lot of expectations attached to the Batman film. The Batman will hit the big screen on June 25, 2021.

Credits :PTI

