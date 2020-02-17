Robert Pattinson on what it's like to be superlatively hot: I've always been quite awkward when meeting people

Robert Pattinson had a hilarious story about his audition for Twilight (2008) and how he had hairless and chubby body and looked like a baby with a wig on. Read below to know more about what Robert had to share about being 'superlatively hot.'

Robert Pattinson is currently neck-deep working out as well as shooting for Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will see the actor take on the role of the Caped Crusader, after Ben Affleck. Very recently, we got to see how Robert would look like in a Batsuit as Matt shared the look test of Pattinson as Batman. Along with The Batman, Robert will be seen playing a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's directorial, Tenet, which is slated for a July 17, 2020 release date in India.

Prior to these films, the 33-year-old actor was nothing short of a teen idol, thanks to his "good-looking-guy" roles in the Twilight franchise (2008-2012) as Edward Cullen and the Harry Potter franchise (2001-2011) as Cedric Diggory. When Allure asked the handsome actor on what it was like to be 'superlatively' hot, Pattinson quipped, "It's weird. I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I've always been quite awkward when meeting people. My Harry Potter role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, [Edward is] beautiful, beautiful, beautiful."

Talking about his audition for Twilight, Robert revealed that his previous job saw to it that his hair was dyed black with an inch and a half of roots, his body was waxed and also had a few months where he'd been drinking beer all day. Because of this, Robert had a "hairless, chubby body," and looked like "a baby with a wig on."

"After I did Twilight, [my friends said,] "Oh, you’re posing all of the time," and I’m like, 'What are you talking about? I’m just standing. And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!,'" Robert laughed while concluding to Allure.

The Batman is slated to release in the US on June 25, 2020.

