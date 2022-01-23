Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney's batsuit for his The Batman screen test; Calls it a 'nightmare'

Robert Pattinson is all set to play Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman and while fans have been impressed with his look as the caped crusader in the film, the actor recently opened up about his screen test for the same for which the actor reportedly wore George Clooney's Batman & Robin suit. Pattinson recalled it being uncomfortable.

In an interview with Eiga that was translated via Reddit as reported by CBR, the actor revealed how he gave his screen test in Clooney's batsuit and said, "It feels like a nightmare. I can't move. I was sweating all the time, and I was scared that I couldn't do anything with this." As for his own costume for the film, Pattinson seemed more than happy and added how it was important for it to be incredibly maneuverable. He added, "Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can move anyway."

Previously, in an interview with Variety, Robert had spoken about the impact of wearing the batsuit for the first time as he revealed speaking to director Matt Reeves and telling him how he felt transformative after putting it on. The actor also called it the craziest thing he has done in terms of movies.

Robert Pattinson's Batman is expected to be quite a different take on the caped crusader compared to the ones we have seen before in Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder's films. Director Matt Reeves has teased that the film could be one of the most emotional Batman films ever. The film is all set to hit the screens on March 4 and will also release on streaming in April on HBO Max.

