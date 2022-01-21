Robert Pattinson's The Batman to be the longest Dark Knight movie? Runtime of the film REVEALED

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since the trailers of the film released, fans have been eager to watch the film in theatres and as they gear up to do so on March 4, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is going to be a long watch given that its runtime is close to 3 hours without end credits.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Pattinson's upcoming Batman movie may be the longest one featuring the caped crusader character till now. The film is reportedly two hours and 55 minutes. In terms of superhero films, the runtime of The Batman is still less than Marvel's Avengers: Endgame which has till now been the longest in the genre with as it ran three hours and one minute.

Also, Zack Snyder's Justice League had a runtime of four hours and two minutes, though it wasn't released theatrically with the same cut, else it would certainly be the longest superhero movie to release in cinema halls. As for previous Batman films, in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises was the longest film with a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

The Batman is certainly expected to have a lot of surprises for us given that previously director Matt Reeves also teased us saying that it may be one of the most emotional Batman movies ever. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The film will also be having a streaming release on HBO Max, a month after its theatrical release in April 2022.

