Robert Pattinson's Batman character is likely to get married and have a baby in the sequel

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson's "Batman" may get lucky in love and be depicted as a married man with a child in a future "The Batman" sequels.

The portal We Got This Covered, who first broke the news about Batman's reported love story in the upcoming movie, claimed to have got the news from reliable source, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to the source, the first film in the planned new trilogy will establish Batman's romance with Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz.

Apparently, the sequel to the Matt Reeves movie will feature its version of the Jokertaking center stage, along with the beginnings of a full-on love story.

The portal also added that the future sequels will see the pair getting married and having a baby.

It also said that the plot will be familiar to readers of the comics, though it remains to be seen if this will adapt the storyline directly from the comics, in which their first rooftop wedding plans were ruined when Catwoman jilted Batman.

In the comicbook, Batman #85, which was released in 2019, the pair eventually tied the knot in a low-key ceremony.

In the 1992 film "Batman Returns", the caped crusader's romance ended with Catwoman apparently dying in order to get revenge on her former boss.

Meanwhile, filming on Reeves' "The Batman" has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read The Batman: Matt Reeves confirms Robert Pattinson starrer production shuts down INDEFINITELY

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×