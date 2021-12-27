Robert Pattinson's The Batman to make streaming debut a month after its theatrical release

Robert Pattinson is all set to star in Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman and as he takes on the role of the caped crusader, fans have been waiting to see how the actor takes on the superhero role. Like every Warner Bros. project, The Batman will also be releasing on HBO Max. While it has been confirmed that The Batman will release in theatres in April 2022, it has now been revealed that the film will have its streaming release a month later.

Speaking to Vox's Recode via Comicbook, The Batman's WarnerMedia CEO Jason Killar revealed the streaming release date for the film. Speaking about the same, he said, "Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere. The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016."

The Batman will star Pattinson alongside Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell. The Batman's filming first began in 2020 throughout Glasgow and Liverpool in the UK. The film's release was delayed a little following Pattinson's COVID-19 diagnosis in September 2020. The film's release date was pushed from June 2021 to March 4, 2022.

The trailer of The Batman has promised the film to show a different phase of the Dark Knight which hasn't been explored before. Director Matt Reeves also mentioned in a previous interview that the film could turn out to be one of the most emotional Batman films ever made.

ALSO READ: The Batman: First trailer promises darker and grittier version of Gotham’s caped crusader