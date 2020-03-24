Robert Pattinson's The Batman to push release date due to Coronavirus lockdown?

The Coronavirus outbreak has paralysed Hollywood. While several 2020 releases have already been rescheduled, it seems like 2021 release The Batman could also be pushed back.

It is no secret that The Batman has a star-studded line-up. Matt Reeves-directorial sees Robert Pattinson replacing Ben Affleck as the Cape Crusader. Stars like Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis are among the cast members. While the filming began earlier this year, the production came to a halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While it is obvious that the production schedule will change, there are rumours that Warner Bros could reschedule the release date of The Batman.

As per a We Got This Covered source, the production house isn't sure when the shooting will resume. With such a star-studded cast, the studio is also worried that it will be long before they could reassemble the cast given their schedules. The movie also has a huge behind-the-scene team and requires a long post-production time for visual effects and editing. Considering these elements, the makers are considering reschedule the release date. However, the makers haven't addressed the rumour. For the unversed, The Batman was scheduled to release in June 2021.

Unfortunately, Hollywood has faced a huge impact due to the virus spread. Several big-budget movies have rescheduled or withheld their releases. No Time To Die was among the first movies to have changed their release date. The Bond movie pushed its release to November this year. Fast & Furious 9 rescheduled its summer release to April 2021. Marvel Studios also succumbed to Covid-19 and indefinitely postponed its release.

Last year, rumours suggested that the upcoming Batman film will also star Timothee Chalamet as the iconic DC character Robin. The speculation was sparked when DC was still casting for the film and the fans loved the idea. While there has not been any official announcement yet, during a recent interview Chalamet stated that he is open to playing Robin in a DC film. "Actually every director steered away from putting Robin [in a movie]... well, actually Zack Snyder had a flashback of Robin, but it was like three seconds and I don't even know if it was Robin by name but they've steered away from it because it’s hard to do dramatically or something, and I’m not averse to those universes," he told Variety.

Meanwhile, the fans are asking DC to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Especially since the release of the much-anticipated Batman film has been delayed, they are asking from some content from the DC makers. Director Zack Snyder stepped away from Justice League before it was completed and is now encouraging his fans to keep bothering Warner Bros. till they release the cut.

It is to see if The Batman manages to stick on to the release date or will they also push their release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla and find out.

