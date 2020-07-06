Robert Pattinson's Batman to resume shoot in the UK, Tom Cruise to follow the suit with Mission: Impossible 7

Robert Pattinson could suit up for as The Batman soon as the Matt Reeves directorial, among other international movies have been allowed to film in the UK.

Robert Pattinson's Batman was one of the many Hollywood movies impacted by the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The Matt Reeves directorial had begun filming in the UK before COVID-19 hit the UK. This led to the movie's release date pushed back to October 2021. A few weeks since the announcement, it has been revealed that the cast of the superhero movie would resume filming soon. As reported by The Wrap, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has revealed that several guidelines have been made to make sure filming of a few projects resumes in safe circumstances.

These films include The Batman, Mission: Impossible 7, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Fantastic Beasts 3. As per the guidelines, crew members will live in a “bubble” environment close to production. Dowden also added he spoke to Tom Cruise about the exception of a 14-day quarantine to help restart filming soon.

“The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain. Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in-demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy. We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again," he said, as per the international report.

Produced by Skydance for Paramount Pictures has been quoted in The Wrap report, "Crew members for the film will be allowed to return to England to finish filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, as the British government is granting a number of film and TV productions exemption from following quarantine rules."

It is to see when the teams of these films will reunite and the filming will restart.

Credits :The Wrap

