Robert Pattinson's The Batman to wait until 2022 for the Bat Signal; Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4 release moves up

Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been delayed form 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4 has been moved up from 2022 to 2021.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman was slated to rule the box office in 2021. The filming has resumed and fans were hoping that the movie would release as per the scheduled date, October 1, 2021. A year left for its release and it has been reported that Warner Bros has decided to delay the release. According to numerous international publications, including Variety, The Batman has been delayed to 2022. The DC movie is now slated to release on March 4, 2022.

While DC fans will have to wait much longer before they see Matt Reeves' take on the iconic superhero, there is some good news for The Matrix fans. The publication has reported that the fourth Matrix movie, starring OG star Keanu Reeves, will be releasing over the Christmas weekend in 2021 as against to its initial April 2022 release date. The Matrix 4 is now set to release on December 22, 2021.

Earlier this week, Dune fans were also in for some heartbreaking news as the makers announced that the film will no longer re; ease in December. Instead, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will take over the weekend vacated by The Batman. Dune now tracks a release date of October 1, 2021. Meanwhile, WB has also The Flash starring Ezra Miller has checked out from the June 3, 2022 release slot and has booked November 4, 2022 weekend for release. Shazam 2 has been pushed back from November 4, 2022, to June 2, 2023.

Which movie are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan on Robert Pattinson in The Batman: He can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to

Credits :Variety

Share your comment ×