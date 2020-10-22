Robert Pattinson's family thinks GF Suki Waterhouse is better than any of the actor's previous relationships?

While Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are truly inseparable and in love, the couple is in no rush to get engaged. Read below to know more details.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who has been dating from the past two years, have been rumoured to be engaged for quite some time now. However, according to E! News, the pair are not in a hurry to get married just yet. "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other," a source shared with E! News.

While we'll have to wait for some more time before the pair even thinks about walking down the aisle, Pattinson and Waterhouse are going very strong in their dating life as they're supposedly a really good match. The duo has been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, for the past few months, where Robert has commenced shooting for Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman. The source further divulged that Rob and Suki's relationship is stronger than ever and that they love being low-key together with very similar interests. The pair are said to "be truly inseparable and in love."

Moreover, Pattinson's family reportedly adores the 28-year-old model and "thinks they are a great match, better than any of his previous relationships." Pattinson has previously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and was also engaged to FKA Twigs.

Do you think wedding bells could be ringing for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse is in their near future? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Robert started shooting for The Batman fairly recently as production had to be halted for two weeks when the 34-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19. After his recovery, Pattinson and Waterhouse were spotted by the paparazzi on a London stroll and even indulged in some kissing.

