Robert Pattinson's film The Batman to resume shooting in the UK next month; 3 months of material left to shoot

The Batman, whose production had to be stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reportedly resume its shoot in early September in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader for the first time ever was amongst the many films which had to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Matt Reeves directorial had completed seven weeks worth of shooting when things had to be taken to a standstill in March. With three months of material still left to shoot, insiders revealed to Variety that The Batman will resume shooting in early September in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

For now, crew members are reportedly busy this month constructing sets for the film which initially spurred the rumours about The Batman resuming shooting. However, given the COVID-19 situation, it won't be surprising if the shoot is delayed for more weeks and maybe even months. During an interview with GQ in May, Pattinson had confessed that he's been residing in London during the lockdown period waiting for The Batman shoot to resume. While some cast members are already in the UK, others are expected to begin heading to the country soon.

The Batman is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

While we have to wait a while before The Batman releases, we have the upcoming DC FanDome to look forward to on August 22 where Reeves will be coming with some surprises in store for his upcoming movie. "There was no way that I could come here and not give you a look at the movie," Matt revealed in the new DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes trailer which teases a first look at The Batman.

