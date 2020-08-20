  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Robert Pattinson's film The Batman to resume shooting in the UK next month; 3 months of material left to shoot

The Batman, whose production had to be stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reportedly resume its shoot in early September in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: August 20, 2020 11:44 am
Robert Pattinson's film The Batman to resume shooting in the UK next month; 3 months of material left to shootRobert Pattinson's film The Batman to resume shooting in the UK next month; 3 months of material left to shoot

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader for the first time ever was amongst the many films which had to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Matt Reeves directorial had completed seven weeks worth of shooting when things had to be taken to a standstill in March. With three months of material still left to shoot, insiders revealed to Variety that The Batman will resume shooting in early September in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

For now, crew members are reportedly busy this month constructing sets for the film which initially spurred the rumours about The Batman resuming shooting. However, given the COVID-19 situation, it won't be surprising if the shoot is delayed for more weeks and maybe even months. During an interview with GQ in May, Pattinson had confessed that he's been residing in London during the lockdown period waiting for The Batman shoot to resume. While some cast members are already in the UK, others are expected to begin heading to the country soon.

Are you excited to see The Batman? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

The Batman is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

ALSO READ: Zoe Kravitz on why Robert Pattinson is the perfect choice to play Batman: He looks good in the suit, man

While we have to wait a while before The Batman releases, we have the upcoming DC FanDome to look forward to on August 22 where Reeves will be coming with some surprises in store for his upcoming movie. "There was no way that I could come here and not give you a look at the movie," Matt revealed in the new DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes trailer which teases a first look at The Batman.

Credits :Variety,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement