Robert Pattinson's GF Suki Waterhouse keeps her one hand hidden amidst rumours of Christmas engagement

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted by the paps in London on Sunday evening amidst the rumours of the Christmas proposal. Read on to know more.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted by the paps in London on Sunday evening amidst the rumours of the Christmas proposal. Strong reports suggested that the actor may ask Suki’s parents Norman and Elizabeth for their daughter’s hand for marriage and will pop the question this Christmas. And now, the latest pictures of the couple have led to news that they are apparently engaged. The couple was seen strolling hand in hand after they left a local bar resto and Suki was seen hiding her left hand and has just added more fuel to the speculations. Yes, she kept her left hand hidden beneath the sleeve of her oversized jacket.

Speaking of the couple, they were first linked in July last year when they were spotted leaving a show of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in Notting Hill. and they are very private about their relationship. As per reports, they are taking their relationship to a new level by spending the holiday season at Suki's family home in London. They were even spotted at double dates with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. As per reports, Robert has planned an Iceland trip as a gift for his 27-year-old girlfriend. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Batman. Recently, the trailer of his another upcoming movie, Tenet's trailer was released and was well received by critics and masses.

