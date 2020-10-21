Robert Redford’s son James Redford passes away at 58 after battling cancer; Wife Kyle Redford ‘heartbroken’

According to reports by CNN, James Redford, an activist, filmmaker and philanthropist, has died at 58, a rep for his father Robert Redford confirmed. "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father," a statement provided to CNN from Robert Redford's publicist Cindi Berger read. "His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment. Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."

James Redford's wife, Kyle, tweeted the news on Friday along with photos of him and their family. "Jamie died today. We're heartbroken," she wrote. "He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many." "He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I'm most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together," the tweet went on to say. "I don't know what we would've done w/o them over the past 2yrs." Kyle Redford told The Salt Lake Tribune her husband died of bile-duct cancer in his liver.

Author Amy Tan also posted a tribute to Redford on her verified Facebook page Monday, saying she was "devastated" by her friend's death. She said he had sent her a rough copy of his latest documentary Where the Past Begins but had grown concerned when she hadn't heard back from him when she emailed him. Tan said she reached out to his wife, who told her Tan's email was the last he had read as his health was rapidly declining just before he died.

"I was sorry I could not give Jamie my fond farewell. But I now think it was unnecessary," Tan wrote. "I imagine Jamie felt as I do after turning in a manuscript. You hold your breath until you get the verdict. You suspect the worst. And when he received my enthusiastic response, I imagine he was happy and relieved, and could finally put aside uncertainty and let go of the pain."

