Robert Towne Opens Up About Chinatown's Prequel; Reveals It's 'Humbling' and 'Enlightening' to Work With David Fincher

Chinatown screenwriter Robert Towne recently gave fans an update on a possible prequel. The 1974 film starred Roman Polanski and Jack Nicholson was a huge hit at the time.

Townes opened up about a Chinatown prequel and revealed working with David Fincher. The actor described working with Fincher as an “enlightening” experience. Here’s what Robert Towne said about a Chinatown prequel.

Robert Towne talks about Chinatown prequel

Robert Towne serves as the screenwriter for the 1974 film Chinatown. The American screenwriter and director is best known for writing movies like The Last Detail and Shampoo. David recently opened up about a series that will serve as a prequel for Chinatown.

In an interview with Variety, Towne revealed that all the episodes for the show have been written. He also disclosed that Netflix will be taking on the project. Robert also opened up about his experience working with David Fincher.

“Working with a force of nature like David Fincher, tho’ occasionally humbling, is never less than enlightening,” Towne revealed.

Robert revealed how he and David agreed not to “replicate” Noah Cross while going into this project. Noah Cross was the main antagonist in the original film.

“But we did want to keep in mind that the crimes that history considers monstrous are those that will not remain in the past but insist on visiting the future,” the screenwriter explained.

What will the Chinatown prequel be about?

Robert Towne revealed that the show will mainly focus on the relationship of young Gittes and Lou Escobar. The screenwriter spoke about how “enlightening” it was to delve into the character’s backstories, specifically Escobar’s story. Towne also revealed that the prequel would take place in Los Angeles.

He shared how he is “drawn” to the young Jake Gittes. The screenwriter explained the reason behind it and it is Gittes’ bravado. Robert spoke about how Jake doesn’t play by the rules and has a penchant for being in charge.

Netflix has not yet released a statement acknowledging the development of the series. The streaming platform refrained from commenting when reports of the show being in progress surfaced either.

