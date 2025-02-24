Roberta Flack Passes Away at 88; Here's All You Need to Know About Killing Me Softly Singer's Life and Career

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Roberta Flack, known for songs like Killing Me Softly with His Song and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, has passed away at the age of 88. The legendary R&B singer’s death was announced by a spokesperson, who stated that she “died peacefully, surrounded by her family,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

However, the statement did not disclose the cause of her death. Flack’s health had fluctuated over the past few years. In 2016, she suffered a stroke, and two years later, she collapsed onstage while performing and had to be carried out in a wheelchair.

In November 2022, a representative announced that the singer had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, a fatal neurological disorder that forced her to retire from singing. Flack’s manager, Suzanne Koga, released a statement explaining the severity of her condition.

Koga revealed that the progressive disease had made it “difficult” for Flack to speak, let alone sing.

Born in North Carolina in 1937 to a church organist, Flack developed a passion for music at a young age. At just 15, she earned a scholarship to Howard University due to her exceptional musical talents. Eventually, she caught the attention of jazz musician Les McCann, who helped her sign with Atlantic Records. There, she recorded The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which quickly became a massive hit.

Throughout her career, Flack released nearly two dozen albums, delivered eight chart-topping hits, and received numerous awards and critical acclaim, including four Grammy Awards. In interviews, she credited music for her success. “I made it 100% on music,” she once said.

She remained steadfast in her ideals and principles throughout her decades-long career. “I know what I am, and I don’t want to—and shouldn’t have to—change in order to be who I am,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Flack is survived by her son, musician Bernard Wright.