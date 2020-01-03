Robin Williams' daughter gets an adorable surprise from Disney filter on Instagram; Watch VIDEO

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams tried the viral "Which Disney character are you?" While the results left her laughing, fans of the late actor-comedian were in tears.

If you have been spending time on Instagram, you would have come across a filter that helps you find out which Disney character you are. Several Instagram users, including Spider-Man and Avengers: Endgame star Tom Holland, have tried the “Which Disney character are you?” filter out over the New Year's Day. One of the many people who tried the filter was Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams. The 30-year-old daughter of the late comedian decided to record a video of the outcome and she, along with other Dinsey fans, was pleasantly surprised.

Zelda took to social media to share the video of the outcome. The filter, created by a third party, places a frame on the user's head and shuffles through several Disney characters. This includes Olaf and Elsa from Frozen, Simba and Mufasa from Lion King, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, among many other beloved Disney characters.

The filter stopped at Aladdin for Zelda and fans had a wholesome reaction. For the unversed, the much-loved animated Disney character was voiced by Zelda's father. As soon as the filter stopped at Genie from Aladdin, Zelda couldn't help but break into a laugh. Excited by the outcome, she took to Twitter and shared the video with the caption, "Y’all..."

The video left fans gushing. Several Robin Williams fans took to the Twitter thread to share their reactions. "I was not prepared for this," a fan teared up. "What are the chances? I like to imagine that was your dad's doing, making you laugh to this day!" added another fan. "Her reaction is priceless," added another fan.

