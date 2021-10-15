Robin Williams was DENIED role in Harry potter over THIS trivial detail

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to suicide*

Late actor Robin Williams could’ve been in Harry Potter but lost out on the role of a lifetime because of a trivial detail! Robin was in talks to essay the role of Professor Lupin in the franchise but didn’t make the cut because he wasn’t British! Recently, the director of the first 2 Harry Potter movies--Chris Columbus spoke to Total Film and revealed that Williams wanted to play Lupin.

“I had a conversation with Robin Williams, who wanted to play Lupin. It was very difficult for me to say ‘It’s all British. There’s nothing I can do,’” Columbus shared. If you didn’t know, the part eventually went to David Thewlis.

Previously, Williams did tell The New York Post about his hope to star in Harry Potter films, he said, “There were a couple of parts I would have wanted to play, but there was a ban on [using] American actors. Maybe one day. Say if [Harry] goes to Yale and becomes president,” he joked.

Columbus also spoke about the late HP alum Alan Rickman and how he ended up taking the iconic role of Professor Snape in the franchise. “I didn’t really think Alan would do it after playing such an iconic villain in Die Hard. I can’t imagine anyone else playing Snape. And Alan was just the utmost professional,” Columbus said.

If you didn’t know, Robin Williams passed away in 2014. The Hollywood legend committed suicide at his home in California after his struggle with Lewy body disease. The star was best known for his works in iconic movies like Dead Poets Society, Good Will Hunting, Awakenings, and The Fisher King. The star is also fondly remembered for his contribution to children’s cinema. Over his career, he starred in several children’s films like Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, Good Will Hunting, and the Night at the Museum trilogy.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

