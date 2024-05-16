Robots Go Crazy Starring Andy Samberg Finds Home At Amazon MGM; To Be Directed By Team Radio Silence

Amazon MGM Studios has announced Andy Samberg starrer Robots Go Crazy as part of its comedy pitch package. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Tyler Gillet and Matt Betinelli-Olpin, members of the Radio Silence team, will be directing the project.

While the storyline for the film has not been leaked yet, reports suggest that the movie will revolve around the genres of action and comedy.

Production of Robots Go Crazy

While the plot details of the film have not been revealed by the makers of the movie, reports by Collider suggest that the narrative will “involve robots, who will then go crazy; it is yet to be revealed whether Samberg will be one of the robots who go crazy or someone who is endangered by the craziness of said robots.”

Some of the previous projects of Radio Silence include Abigail and Scream. During the release of Abigail, Gilet gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, claiming, “We like to not just wait around. I think it is about how the wind is blowing for us creatively and what is interesting to us in the moment. So, who knows what follows Abigail? But we’re going to be looking real soon.”

Upcoming projects of Andy Samberg

The Brooklyn Nine Nine star has a couple of projects lined up in the coming months. Samberg is set to share the screen with Kate Winslet in the war movie Lee. The Palm Springs actor’s performance was also lauded in the Hulu series Self Reliance. Samberg lent his voice to the characters in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse and Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Meanwhile, the actor launched a podcast last month, along with Seth Myers. The podcast is titled The Lonely Island and Seth Myers, where the comedian and the talk show host discussed Samberg's SNL gig of 2005.

The details on Robots Go Crazy will be out in the following weeks.

