Roc A Fella records co founder Damon Dash gets accused of sexual battery; Faces USD 50 million lawsuit

Damon Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella records, has been accused of sexual battery and is facing USD 50 million lawsuit.

Damon Dash, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, is facing a USD50 million lawsuit for allegedly committing sexual battery. In the lawsuit, filed on December 26, photographer Monique Bunn claimed she was sexually assaulted in Dash’s residence. According to the legal documents obtained by The Wrap, Bun claims that back in April, she was hired to shoot a campaign for Dash’s clothing line, Poppington. After the first day of shooting, she went back to Dame’s resident, which he shared with his partner Raquel Horn, and was planning on spending the night in his daughter’s room.

Later that night, Dame approached her while she was asleep and placed his hands on Bunn’s breasts and buttocks. It is alleged in the lawsuit that the Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs. The music mogul was dressed in a robe and wasn’t wearing underwear. The document also claims that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana all day. According to the complaint, Bunn was able to get Dash’s hands off her breasts and buttocks and threatened to fight the businessman.

The photographer also claimed that later he lied about landing a television deal for a docuseries based on her life in order to keep her from raising her voice against the alleged assault. This is just one of the many allegations levelled against Dash. In 2004, a similar case was filed against him, when former model Kirstie Thompson claimed Dash sexually assaulted her after a party in Brazil. However, the case was later dismissed after Thompson failed to show up to a compliance conference. ALSO READ: Ari Behn: Kevin Spacey's accuser and former member of Norwegian Royal family commits suicide on Christmas

Read More