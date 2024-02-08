'Rock on!' Benny Blanco Shares Adorable Autographed Photo Of Selena Gomez On Wizards Of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez's romantic life has been under scrutiny, with recent speculations suggesting a relationship with producer Benny Blanco. Confirming these rumors, a fan account shared a cozy image of the duo, prompting Gomez to engage with fans in the comments. Their collaboration on Single Soon further fueled the dating buzz. Despite hints earlier in the year about being single, Gomez seems to have found happiness with Blanco. His presence at her birthday party and his proud display of an autographed photo of Gomez on Instagram suggest a deep connection. With Gomez's focus on feel-good music, Blanco appears to be her biggest supporter both personally and professionally.

Benny Blanco shares adorable photos of Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco appears to be one of Selena Gomez's most devoted admirers. This sentiment was evident when the music producer proudly showcased an autographed photo of his girlfriend on his Instagram Story this Tuesday.

The signed photograph depicted Gomez during her time on Wizards of Waverly Place, accompanied by the message, "Rock on!" Blanco held it up in such a way that Gomez stood behind it, her eyes obscured.

On Gomez's own Instagram Story, she reciprocated the affection, sharing a picture of her feet resting comfortably on Blanco as they sat together in the back seat of a vehicle. Blanco wore a smile, partly covering his face in the snapshot.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’ romance

In December 2023, Gomez openly confirmed their relationship while engaging with fans on Instagram. Expressing their longevity as a couple, she revealed they had been together for six months and described him as "the best thing that's ever happened to me." According to a source speaking to People last month, Gomez appears to be in a state of contentment and presence in her relationship. Described as "super happy and present," she seems to be embracing her current phase both personally and professionally.

The source told the outlet, “Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally.” Nevertheless, Gomez's friends have reportedly shown their wholehearted support for her new romance.

On Saturday, Nicola Peltz Beckham spoke to People at the Los Angeles premiere of her directorial debut Lola, sharing insights into her friendship with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Peltz Beckham revealed that she and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, often enjoy double dates with Blanco and Gomez.

Expressing admiration for Blanco, Peltz Beckham emphasized his culinary skills, stating, "Benny is so incredible... We love him so, so much. And he is also an incredible cook. Brooklyn and he love to cook and Selena and I were like, 'Wow, we really won this.'"

The autographed photo of Gomez in Blanco's possession hails from her time on Wizards of Waverly Place, a nostalgic touchstone for fans. Meanwhile, Gomez is poised to make a return to the franchise, as she is set to guest star in the pilot of the upcoming sequel. Additionally, she will serve as an executive producer alongside former castmate David Henrie, who will be a series regular in the new show.

