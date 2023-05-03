Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Missy Elliot to Willie Nelson, Here’s the complete list of 2023 inductees

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees are finally here. On Wednesday, the foundation revealed its 2023 inductees list, which includes George Michael, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, and more. The 38th edition of the ceremony which is set to take place on Friday, Nov 3 at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, will honor musical excellence and influences. The news was announced on Apple Music 1 with guests Bernie Taupin and Sheryl Crow. The chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said in a press release that "This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll".

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees full list

Performer Category

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius

About Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, also known as the Rock Hall, is a museum and hall of fame situated in Cleveland, United States. The museum chronicles the evolution of rock music and the musicians, producers, engineers, and other prominent people and personnel who have played a major role in its development.

On April 20, 1983, Ahmet Ertegun, founder and chairman of Atlantic Records, formed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. After an extensive search, Cleveland was chosen as the Hall of Fame's permanent home in 1986. The new museum was designed by I. M. Pei and opened on September 1, 1995.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 Winners list: Kiara Advani, Janhvi to Kartik Aaryan, a look at who won what!