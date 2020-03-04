The Rock wants DC to follow MCU's footsteps, Henry Cavill to reprise Superman in Shazam 2?

A new rumour is doing the rounds suggesting Dwayne Johnson wants a "connected DC movie universe." Meanwhile, Henry Cavill could return as Superman in Shazam 2.

Forget Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Rock wants comic book fans to rave about DC Extended Universe. It is no secret that the DCEU hasn't reached the height of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the box office front. A new rumour suggests Dwayne Johnson intends on changing the picture. Johnson is set to bring Black Adam to life on the big screen. While the actor is preparing for the role, a new rumour is doing the rounds suggesting that he wants to connect DC movies like the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. And might take some help from Henry Cavill.

As per Lords of the Long Box host TVO, The Rock is backing Cavill. “Well, Mikey is hearing that The Rock, Black Adam himself, truly wants a connected DC movie universe and has been a big backer of Henry Cavill. WB placed the misfiring of the DCEU partly on Cavill as his Superman didn’t do the box office numbers like he should have. Especially in comparison with what Kevin Feige has done with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the rest of the MCU.”

The claims do not end there. The international video also adds that Cavill is in talks to reprise his Man of Steel role for Shazam 2. Apparently Cavill is in the talks with Warner Bros for the role in the sequel. "Mikey has been told that Cavill is in talks to return as Superman in Shazam! 2. However, it won’t be a big role. Discussions have been for Superman to fight DC’s Captain Marvel in an epic scene that finds the Kryptonian under the control of Mister Mind. Mister Mind was teased at the end of the first Shazam! movie if you don’t remember," the rumour suggests. We would suggest you take the rumour with a pinch of salt.

