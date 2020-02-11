The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson begins training at WWE Performance Center: Humbled, grateful, ready to work

Following her famous father Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's footsteps, Simone Johnson has begun her training at the WWE Performance Center to become a WWE superstar. Read below to know how Simone reacted to the fact that she will be the first fourth-generation WWE Superstar.

Nepotism may be a topic of grave discussion in Bollywood but in the WWE, it's a welcome phrase as several second and third-generation WWE superstars turned out to be valuable assets to the wrestling world! This includes Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns, just to name a few! Speaking of Rocky, who has since retired from wrestling and is focused on his successful Hollywood career will definitely be drinking a lot of Tequila as a celebration of the fact that his eldest daughter, 18-year-old Simone Johnson has officially begun training at the WWE Performance Center to become a WWE Superstar.

Simone will be the first fourth-generation WWE Superstar in the wrestling company's rich history and she follows the footsteps of her father, grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather "High Chief" Peter Maivia. "It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy," Johnson shared with WWE. The young apprentice even took to her Instagram page to share a photo from the WWE Performance Center with a big smile on her face as she embarks on a new journey.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said “this will be my life one day”, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this. @wwe @wwenxt," Simone's captioned the IG post.

Furthermore, WWE Performance Center's Head Coach Matt Bloom was all praises for Johnson as he shared with WWE, "Simone knows she has a lot to learn. She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches' minds, and the veteran Superstars', as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it."

We can't wait to see what Simone Johnson has to offer as a WWE Superstar!

