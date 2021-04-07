Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone REVEALS if he’ll be making a cameo in Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III

Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone finally broke his silence and revealed if he’d be making a cameo in Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III. Scroll down to see what he said.

Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone finally addressed speculations surrounding his involvement in Creed III. Several weeks ago, Michael B. Jordan confirmed that he will not only just be reprising his role as Adonis “Donnie” Johnson Creed in the upcoming third movie, but he will also be directing it!

If you didn’t know, fans have been waiting to know if the 74-year-old actor will be reprising his role as Rocky Balboa, and he has finally confirmed that he will not be back for Creed III. Earlier this week, a fan asked Sylvester on Instagram if he was coming back for the movie, and Sylvester responded, saying, “It will be done but I won’t be in it. Keep punching.” Just yesterday, Sylvester‘s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he won’t be in Creed III, but didn’t give an explanation as to why. Creed III will mark the directorial debut for Michael. The film is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2022.

Back in March 2021, Jordan via MGM spoke of how directing a film has always been something he had looked forward to doing, he explained ‘timing’ had to be right. Further telling how ‘Creed III’ helped him better understand himself, he said, “I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment." The star explained the franchise is deeply ‘personal’ to him.

ALSO READ: Mark the date! Michael B. Jordan directorial debut Creed III set to release on Nov 23 next year; DEETS inside

Share your comment ×