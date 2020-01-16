Rocky Johnson, famed WWE legend & father of Dwayne Johnson, passes away at 75

Over the years, Rocky became a beloved wrestler as he rose to the ranks. He is considered as the first African-American World Tag Team Champion in WWE history.

The WWE community was in for a rude shock on Wednesday as the death news of Wayde Douglas Bowles -- popularly known as Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson -- surfaced. The announcement was made by WWE on Wednesday afternoon. Father of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, Rocky passed away at 75. Over the years, Rocky became a beloved wrestler as he rose to the ranks. He is considered as the first African-American World Tag Team Champion in WWE history. He went on to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by his son Dwayne despite retiring from the sport in 1991.

Announcing the loss, WWE tweeted, "Rest in peace, Rocky Johnson. #RIPRocky," along with a picture of him from his hey days. Wrestler Triple H also tweeted saying, "A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time." WWE fans mourned the loss of Rocky as they tweeted pictures and offered their condolences on social media.

I am so sorry @TheRock I can’t imagine! Sending you & you’re family all my love. I first met your father at a training seminar not long after I started. He came in as a guest coach for 1 of the days. He was so kind to me & beyond proud of you then. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 16, 2020

A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/nHcyt0MYfr — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2020

Dwayne has not yet taken to social media or made a statement about his father's death. He, however, had spoken about his father last year when he purchased a house for him. Sharing on Instagram, Dwayne had said, "I called my dad and I said, ‘Look, you're probably happy where you're at but I want to do something for you. I want to buy you a brand-new home, wherever you want to live, you can live'.".

Revealing his dad's reply, ‘Well,' he was searching for words. ‘No one ever called to tell me they were gonna buy me a house before and the fact that it's you, it's my son, I'm so proud of you and I love you so much,'" the Jumanji star said.

Read More