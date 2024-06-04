Rodeo Star Spencer Wright’s 3-Year-Old Son Levi Dies After Tragic Accident

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Life is truly an unpredictable journey. In recent news, the Wright family is mourning a heart-aching loss as Levi Wright, the 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife Kallie Wright, passed away on June 2, a close family friend confirmed on social media on June 3, 2024.

"I cannot even begin to explain how hard the last two weeks have been," Mindy Sue Clark wrote in a June 3, 2024, Instagram update. "From the moment my phone rang the night of his accident to last night receiving the message that he had to go, I don't want to focus on the bad or sad, even though it feels like someone ripped my heart out and squeezed it right in front of me," she added.

Later, Mrs. Wright also acknowledged a token of gratitude for all the condolences and revealed that most people were there for Levi throughout the time, waiting for updates and ready to offer aid and support.

How did 3-year-old Levi Wright pass away?

The toddler's death comes two weeks after he accidentally drove his toy tractor into a Utah river. According to a May 21 statement from the Beaver County Sheriff's Office, initial responders were able to locate the boy, and life-saving measures "were administered on the scene" before he was transported to a local hospital. Levi was later airlifted to a children's hospital for further care, as he was in quite a bit of a critical condition.

After the accident, Levi opened his eyes for a while, but later the MRI reports were not too good, his mother, Kallie Wright, said. Then, in the end, she also shared that the tiny being was being taken off life support.

Levi Wright's family mourns their son's unexpected death

After removing Levi from life support and then his death, his mother, Kallie Wright, said that their biggest fear had come true. Despite several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists, & millions of prayers, he gave up. Although everyone prayed while he was fighting for his life, making them believe that he wanted to stay, there was peace in letting him go.

"I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us," Kallie continued. "During this time, he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world." Levi's mother added.

