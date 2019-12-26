Roderick Strong REVEALS signing with WWE came at the right time in his life

During a recent interview, Roderick Strong opened about how it felt to become a part of WWE. Read on for details.

NTX North American Champion Roderick Strong recently opened up about feeling like he wanted a break from Ring Of Honour (ROH) and how the call from WWE had come at just the right time in his fighting career. The American professional wrestler, during an interview with After The Bell, revealed that in 2016, he spoke to ROH about changing things up a little, because he was feeling a little overexposed after a long tenure and just needed a break for some time.

He told host Corey Graves, that he had spoken to his weight lifting coach and ROH that he wanted to take the international project because he did not want to be with that company for a little while, after being there for about 13 years. “Too much of something is just—overexposed with the company, they didn’t really know what to necessarily do with me, blah blah blah,” the wrestler said. He also mentioned that there came a point when he started giving up on ever fighting for WWE and was fine with it because believed that he had still proved how good he was all over the world. And just when he had started giving up, WWE called.

Recalling the moment he received the call, the wrestler said that he could not believe it for a second. He also revealed that shortly after he got the offer from WWE, he met the love of his life, his wife, and he knew he was ready to commit to a relationship and handle it. Stating that the timing of it all was sheer perfection and it felt like everything was falling into place. Strong revealed that soon after he signed for WWE, he found out that his wife was pregnant.

