Roger Waters: Police launch investigation after Pink Floyd co-founder dons Nazi resembling uniform at concert

English singer-songwriter Roger Waters is under investigation for suspicion of incitement of the people. Videos from the 79-year-old's concert went viral on the Internet as netizens called him out for being pro-nazi. Continue reading for more details about the investigation, the incident, and what the Internet has to say about the Pink Floyd co-founder.

Police launch investigation after Roger Water dons Nazi-resembling uniform

The Berlin police force opened a criminal investigation after musician Roger Waters was spotted at a concert wearing a costume resembling a Nazi officer. The singer was dressed as an SS officer as he wore a long leather jacket and gloves with a red armband. Waters held a fake gun which he later fired during his concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Germany.

ALSO READ: Kanye West reacts to losing brand deals amid ongoing anti-semitism controversy

Chief inspector Martin Halweg told Jewish News, "The State Security Department at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has initiated a criminal investigation procedure regarding suspicion of incitement of the people. The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying, or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace."

"After the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office for legal assessment," he added. The official Twitter account of Israel Foreign Ministry tweeted, "Good morning to everyone but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust." Waters compared the death of Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh with German-born Jewish diarist Anne Frank's death in a Nazi camp.

Meanwhile, the musician faced a lot of backlash on the Internet as users called him out for his costume, concert, and remarks. One user wrote, "The scary thing isn't that Roger Waters is a deranged bigot who dresses like an S.S. officer while flying a pig marked with the Star of David. The scary thing is that such a deranged bigot can fill an arena in Berlin."

Another said, "Roger Waters, once of Pink Floyd, is a rampant bigot and Jew-hater. He dressed as an SS officer, firing a mock automatic weapon, put a Star of David on a pig, and engaged in Holocaust revisionism by co-opting the name of Anne Frank. And he did it at a concert in BERLIN." A third commented, "Wow, this is @rogerwaters imitating a Nazi, while at a concert in Berlin. This is just unhinged Jew-hatred and Holocaust distortion. The man is vile beyond words." Netizens have been calling Waters out for being anti-semitic.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue addressing Kanye West's antisemitic rants