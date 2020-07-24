Rolling Stone's Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time includes BTS' Spring Day, Fake Love; Jin's Moon lands at #5

BTS member Jin will definitely be on cloud nine after finding out that his enchanting solo song from Map of the Soul: 7, Moon made it to Rolling Stone's 75 Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time at No. 5. Read below for more details.

Rolling Stone just released a comprehensive list revealing their picks of 75 Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time and what came as a pleasant surprise is the fact that BTS member Jin's enchanting solo song from Map of the Soul: 7, Moon charted at No. 5. While talking about Seokjin's love letter to ARMY, Rolling Stone wrote, "It’s [Moon] their version of that classic boy-band staple: the love song to the fans... Moon sums up everything that’s made BTS massive. And they’re just getting started."

Other BTS songs that made it to the list include the universally adored BTS single Spring Day at No. 19, Jungkook's magical solo song Euphoria at No. 34, and the heartbreaking track Fake Love at No 56. Moreover, One Direction, who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary (July 23, 2020) had their beloved song What Makes You Beautiful chart at No. 6 along with Story of My Life at No. 18, Best Song Ever at No. 33 and One Thing at No. 53. Jonas Brothers had three singles as a part of the list which included S.O.S. at No. 12, their more recent comeback song Sucker at No. 25, and Burnin' Up at No. 59. Moreover, SHINee's iconic track Sherlock claimed a spot as well at No. 14

As for the Top 10 boyband songs that made it to Rolling Stone's list, check it out below:

1. The Jackson 5 - I Want You Back

2. N Sync - Bye Bye Bye

3. New Edition - Candy Girl

4. Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way

5. BTS - Moon

6. One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful

7. Aventura - Obsesión

8. New Kids on the Block - You Got It (The Right Stuff)

9. Hanson - MMMBop

10. LFO - Summer Girls

ALSO READ: BTS member Jin breaks a MAJOR record as Moon reaches #1 on US iTunes chart

What do you have to say about Rolling Stone's list of 75 Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Rolling Stone

Share your comment ×