  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rolling Stone's Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time includes BTS' Spring Day, Fake Love; Jin's Moon lands at #5

BTS member Jin will definitely be on cloud nine after finding out that his enchanting solo song from Map of the Soul: 7, Moon made it to Rolling Stone's 75 Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time at No. 5. Read below for more details.
3692 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 09:26 pm
Moreover, Jungkook's magical solo song Euphoria made it to the list as well at No. 34.Moreover, Jungkook's magical solo song Euphoria made it to the list as well at No. 34.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rolling Stone just released a comprehensive list revealing their picks of 75 Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time and what came as a pleasant surprise is the fact that BTS member Jin's enchanting solo song from Map of the Soul: 7, Moon charted at No. 5. While talking about Seokjin's love letter to ARMY, Rolling Stone wrote, "It’s [Moon] their version of that classic boy-band staple: the love song to the fans... Moon sums up everything that’s made BTS massive. And they’re just getting started."

Other BTS songs that made it to the list include the universally adored BTS single Spring Day at No. 19, Jungkook's magical solo song Euphoria at No. 34, and the heartbreaking track Fake Love at No 56. Moreover, One Direction, who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary (July 23, 2020) had their beloved song What Makes You Beautiful chart at No. 6 along with Story of My Life at No. 18, Best Song Ever at No. 33 and One Thing at No. 53. Jonas Brothers had three singles as a part of the list which included S.O.S. at No. 12, their more recent comeback song Sucker at No. 25, and Burnin' Up at No. 59. Moreover, SHINee's iconic track Sherlock claimed a spot as well at No. 14

As for the Top 10 boyband songs that made it to Rolling Stone's list, check it out below:

1. The Jackson 5 - I Want You Back
2. N Sync - Bye Bye Bye
3. New Edition - Candy Girl
4. Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way
5. BTS - Moon
6. One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful
7. Aventura - Obsesión
8. New Kids on the Block - You Got It (The Right Stuff)
9. Hanson - MMMBop
10. LFO - Summer Girls

ALSO READ: BTS member Jin breaks a MAJOR record as Moon reaches #1 on US iTunes chart

What do you have to say about Rolling Stone's list of 75 Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Rolling Stone

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement