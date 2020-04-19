Rolling Stones to Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Everyone who'll be at Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home

Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home in partnership with WHO has been in the news for a long while now, and in just a few hours, the likes of Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and others will take over the internet with this special event.

Everything has turned digital given the present day and age. But now that we are all stuck at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, other things that happened in person, including concerts and festivals, have also turned digital, and rightly so. At this point, it is a great effort to keep people home and entertained. Global Citizen has been working towards the goal of eradicating extreme poverty by the end of 2030 and for that, they continue to take multiple initiatives all year long. Their festival with music big shots from everywhere is one of the most popular gigs that happen annually, and this time around, they have taken one of its kind initiatives to keep up with the virus.

Global Citizen has partnered with the World Health Organization for the One World: Together At Home special event and is just an initiative to express gratitude towards everyone working on the frontlines to fight this pandemic. And while it has been curated by Lady Gaga, it will feature her along with the biggest of names in the entertainment industry including the likes of Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones, Oprah Winfrey, Camila Cabello, Billie Joel, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and many others for that matter. The event will have Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert as hosts.

The event is taking place on Saturday, 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST) and it will be broadcast on the major channels. Before that, there is also going to be a digital live stream of a 6-hour show (going on right now) from 2 pm ET to 8 pm ET.

You can watch the live stream here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Global Citizen

