The Rolling Stones pay emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts; WATCH

The Rolling Stones have released a beautiful tribute video to late drummer Charlie Watts, announcing that his drum kit is no longer in operation. The video, which was posted to the band's social media sites on Friday, is a two-minute film set to the 1974 song "If You Can't Rock Me," and it includes different pictures and footage of Watts throughout his career.

Check out their emotional tribute here:

Many of the photos of Watts, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80, show off his stylish sense of style and talents behind the drums, and vary in age from when he was a kid to some of the Stones' most recent performances. “When the Stones asked me to join, they talked in terms of a band — a commitment, in other words,” Watts says in an old clip featured in the video. “So I was like, ‘Oh, this will go on a year, and then next year, it’ll fold up.'” In one video, an angel hovers above Watts, while in another, he rolls his eyes at singer Mick Jagger's antics as they pose for a picture.

The homage ends with a photograph of Watts' drum set, which has a "closed" sign on it. Meanwhile, Watts’ publicist confirmed the news of his death in a statement writing: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

However, following Watts' death, who had been a member of the band since 1963, each of his longtime bandmates expressed their respects in their own unique manner.

