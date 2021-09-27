The Rolling Stones pay heartfelt tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts amid the launch of their American tour

The Rolling Stones have launched their ‘No Filter’ tour at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis but without their drummer of nearly six decades, Charlie Watts who passed away in August at the age of 80. Since Watts’ demise, the St. Louis concert was the first one that the group performed in, barring a private show in Massachusetts.

The first show began with an empty stage and a drumbeat amid pictures of the drummer flashing on the video board. When the band was done with their second song, and as the cheers got louder, a rendition of It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It), started playing when the other three members, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood stood in front of the stage, remembering their late friend.

According to ET Canada, Mike Jagger and Keith Richards thanked their supporters for the love that they have showered the group, and especially their late drummer with. “This is our first-ever tour we’ve ever done without him,” Jagger said. “We’ll miss Charlie so much, on and off the stage.” The group then reportedly dedicated the song ‘Tumbling Dice’ to Charlie. Fans must have shed a tear or two during the heartfelt performance of the band members for Watts.

The American tour was previously scheduled for 2020 before the touring industry was affected due to the pandemic. However, fans visited the band wearing masks and maintaining COVID-19 protocols. ET Canada reports that a vaccination site was also set up at the dome, and the management reportedly plans to set up similar sites at each stop of the tour.

