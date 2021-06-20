Roman Reigns on possible SummerSlam match against John Cena: If he wants to get smashed, he knows where I'm at

In a recent interview, Roman Reigns indulged in some hilarious trash-talk against John Cena, who is rumoured to make his WWE return at SummerSlam 2021 against the Universal Champion.

There have been many a speculations about when John Cena will be making his WWE return in 2021 with the strongest rumour suggesting a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. During a recent appearance on ACC Network, Roman was asked about a potential bout with John to which The Tribal Chief quipped, "If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I'm at."

"When it comes to whooping people's a**, I do not discriminate. Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Anybody can get it," Reigns sassily added making good work of his The Head of the Table moniker. Moreover, during another appearance on ESPN's SportsNation, the 36-year-old wrestler brought up Cena's name again when asked about a dream match against The Rock. Roman noted how him vs. Dwayne Johnson is "a dream" for a lot of WWE fans but not necessarily for his cousin.

Reigns commented on how he gets asked a lot about dream matches with both The Rock and John, who he states "are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it." Roman further joked, "So, if I were these guys, I don't know if I'd wanna come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring is what I would do."

We can't wait to see John Cena make his WWE return, especially if it's against Roman Reigns, who is currently dominating WWE with his tremendous heel act!

Meanwhile, Roman was at the top of his game yet again in a 'shocking' epic Hell in a Cell match against Rey Mysterio at WWE SmackDown on Friday and as expected, Reigns won.

