Roman Reigns REVEALS what is required for the NEXT top WWE star to take over: It's a popularity contest

Roman Reigns gave his own example in an interview of how repetitiously and conditioned he has become as WWE's top star when talking about what it will take to be the wrestling company's next big guy.
11818 reads Mumbai
Roman Reigns states WWE's top star has to prove why they are the bestRoman Reigns REVEALS what is required for the NEXT top WWE star to take over: It's a popularity contest
Ever since his memorable return to WWE, Roman Reigns' changed persona along with the genius move, i.e. the Paul Heyman association has the WWE Universe seeing The Tribal Chief in a new light. During a recent appearance on WWE's podcast After The Bell with Corey Graves, Reigns was asked what it is that the next top star of WWE requires to set him apart from the rest of the crowd.

Roman revealed that one requires "consistency" while different things, pillars create the algorithm. The 34-year-old wrestler believes that you've got to hold on to the ball and it's got to show in every way. This includes one's performance, how you handle backstage, working your way up and treating people. A huge factor is the "popularity contest" and hence, you need to have numbers to back you up, numbers you can get behind, which help draw attention towards you. The Big Dog stated that one has to be a "like" machine and fans have got to be hitting that button on the Internet.

Reigns disclosed that the top WWE executives are looking at spreadsheets with social media likes, the attention span, how many views, etc. Besides the numbers, there's also got to be "substance" behind your character when you're on-camera, especially when one's in the spotlight. Resources and money is being spent on those seconds of time to broadcast you on FOX or USA. Hence, Roman shared that "it" has to be there and it can't just be one night.

To prove yourself, Reigns confesses that you have got to do it over and over again with main events and 20-30 pay-per-views. It's not just the locker room but the whole world needs to see what you've got. One can then be trusted with that amount of time, that amount of investment year after year.

Taking his own career as an example, the current Universal Champion deservedly boasts, "That's something I think that I've done. We have guys who are around the top, but then nobody has shown it like I have. I'm just now starting to show a different layer. I was able to do it in the same mode and keep numbers," while adding, "The old Roman Reigns is still money. I could still throw on the vest and go out there and still do it. I've proven that I can keep doing that in the same mode and do it — I can do it, man, I can do it sick, tired, off the plane, on the plane. It don't matter. I can do it in my sleep. That's how repetitiously and conditioned I am at this game now," via ComicBook.

Do you agree with Roman Reigns' criteria for being WWE's next top star?

