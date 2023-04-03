Roman Reigns says THIS about his fellow Bloodline members; DETAILS here

Fans have been eager to watch Roman Reigns defending the title of a World Championship straight for third year at the WrestleMania.

With WWE WrestleMania 39 coming to the conclusion, the prestige that The Bloodline has brought to WWE’s products over the last few years have been a part of discussion. This is because WrestleMania 39 which is WWE’s biggest weekend of the year has revolved more around The Bloodline in comparison to other performers.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Roman Reigns talked about being able to help his fellow Bloodline members. Here is everything that Reigns has to say about the Bloodline members.

Roman Reigns on Bloodline

Roman Reigns explained that he just wants to do what is best for the team and said ‘We're a company. There's this crazy inner competition going on but at the end of the day we're a team’.

Along with this philosophy, Reigns believes that connections amongst the fellow members are important factors for Bloodline’s success. The WWE legend explains, ‘We've been together for so long, there's so much chemistry there... I had that since day one with Paul [Levesque], I knew I had that with Jey, I knew, once Jimmy came back, we'd have that with him as well’.

It has been more than two years that Roman Reigns has been World Champion and believes that rather than standing alone, he should elevate as many people as possible. He believes that without lifting the other people, we are ourselves. Reigns added, ‘High tide lifts all ships and that was the most important thing to me’.

About Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is definitely one of the most polarizing wrestling legends in history. However as the face of WWE he has brought significant business to WWE with billion dollar television deals, own streaming network, and licensed products.

